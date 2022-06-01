Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $314,941 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $238.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

