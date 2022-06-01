Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $1.67. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $129.33. 3,030,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,600. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

