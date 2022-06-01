Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $181.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $184.90 million. Everi reported sales of $172.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $734.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.10 million to $739.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $786.64 million, with estimates ranging from $768.01 million to $811.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 892,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,367. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

