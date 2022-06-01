Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 192,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,743. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

