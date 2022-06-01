Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

