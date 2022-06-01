Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to post $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the highest is $3.44. WEX posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $14.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $169.71. 235,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

