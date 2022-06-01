Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce $549.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.00 million. Primo Water reported sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primo Water by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 764,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

