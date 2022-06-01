Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to post $180.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.33 million and the lowest is $163.25 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $145.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $756.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $795.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $778.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

PANL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.71 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

