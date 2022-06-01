Analysts Anticipate Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to Post $0.87 EPS

Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAM opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.