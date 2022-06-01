Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to report $22.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.34 million. OptiNose posted sales of $18.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $91.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.98 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $6,027,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $4,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 71,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,462. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

