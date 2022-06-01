Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.06). LendingTree posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 205,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

