Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post $410.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.29 million and the highest is $413.98 million. HubSpot reported sales of $310.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS traded up $7.66 on Wednesday, hitting $345.35. 1,013,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,964. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -252.08 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

