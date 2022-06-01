Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $475.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.70 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $541.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,979,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter.

HELE stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $180.00. 137,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,168. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $173.67 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

