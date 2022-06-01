Analysts Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.29. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

