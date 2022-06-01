Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post sales of $15.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

