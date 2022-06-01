Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 922.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $47.73 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

