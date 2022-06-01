Analysts Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Willis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AppHarvest by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 19,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,307. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.