Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $255.36. 247,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,283. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.17. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

