Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) to report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.40 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,959. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.