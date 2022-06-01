Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.40 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,959. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

