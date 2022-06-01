Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.
VGT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.