Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.