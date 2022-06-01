Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 441,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,484,875. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

