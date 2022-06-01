Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for 1.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of HealthEquity worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $95,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 4,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,695. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.08, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

