Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,274.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,474.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,678.43.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

