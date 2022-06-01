Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys Shares of 20,678 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,064,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 792,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,043,740. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

