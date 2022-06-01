Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 527 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.96. 43,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,780. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

