Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 26,202 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of PDS Biotechnology worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 187.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 10,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,534. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

