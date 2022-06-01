AmonD Achieves Market Capitalization of $849,377.77 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $849,377.77 and $4,281.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $824.30 or 0.02613455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00454698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008225 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

