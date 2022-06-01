AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 488,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

