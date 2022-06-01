AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.85-11.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. 2,730,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,218. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,120,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

