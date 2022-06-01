American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMS stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.99. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

