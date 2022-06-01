American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

