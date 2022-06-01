American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.42. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.