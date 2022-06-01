Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 634,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,070. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

