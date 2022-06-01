AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 841,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,900,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,658 shares of company stock worth $4,719,195. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

