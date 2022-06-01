Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,008 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

