Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 827,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.59 on Wednesday, reaching $447.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,842. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.63.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

