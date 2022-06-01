Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.21. 3,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.