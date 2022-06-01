Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 470,305 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 470,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 279,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,293,102. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.