Ambassador Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,875. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

