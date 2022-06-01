Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of XRLV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 2,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

