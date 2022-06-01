Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Fortinet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fortinet by 14.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $5,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $296.10. 3,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,678. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $211.67 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

