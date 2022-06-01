Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $416.35. 35,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.95 and a 200 day moving average of $444.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

