Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $674.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

