Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 845,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NYSE NTR opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.