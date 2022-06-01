Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 14,009 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

