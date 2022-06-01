Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

