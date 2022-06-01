Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

WHR stock opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

