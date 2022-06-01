Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Centene stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.