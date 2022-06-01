Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 734,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after buying an additional 394,909 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

