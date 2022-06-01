Alpaca Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $48.81 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.81 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

